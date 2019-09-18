MIAMI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An American Airlines mechanic charged with sabotaging a jetliner as part of a labor dispute is expected in court today.
Prosecutors are seeking pretrial detention for Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani. Defense attorneys are expected to argue that the 60-year-old man should be released from jail on bail.
Alani was arrested earlier this month on a criminal complaint charging that in July he disabled Flight 2834 from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas. The 150 passengers aboard the plane at Miami International Airport boarded a new aircraft and went to their destinations.
Prosecutors allege the mechanic for the Fort Worth-based airline caused the mechanical issue, that disabled the pilot’s ability to receive air speed and altitude information, because he was upset that ongoing labor negotiations were jeopardizing his chances at earning overtime.
No one was injured in the incident.
Alani, who has not yet entered a plea, is a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Iraq. If found guilty of “willfully damaging, destroying or disabling an aircraft” Alani could face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
