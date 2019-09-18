DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The sister of Dallas shooting victim Botham Jean spoke out to object a call by the Dallas Police Association to delay the start of the murder trial of former Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger.
“We’re not OK with a delay, because delaying the trial delays us from grieving,” Alyssa Findley said Wednesday.
The trial is set to begin on Monday, September 23 in Dallas.
Findley arrived in Dallas, in preparation for opening statements on the case against Guyger, who shot and killed Jean inside his Dallas apartment unit in September 2018.
Guyger lived in the same apartment building, one floor below Jean. She has said she mistook Jean’s apartment as her own, and thought he was a burglar when she fired two shots.
The case garnered protests after Guyger was not immediately fired or charged with an offense. A Dallas County Grand Jury subsequently indicted her on a murder count.
Tuesday, the president of the Dallas Police Association called for the trial to be delayed, citing potential “disturbances “ and safety concerns. “I think the (police) department is getting ready for the unknown”, Mike Mata said.
Findley said her family has been waiting for the trial, and calls for a delay are unwarranted.
“No, we’re not okay with a delay, because delaying the trial delays us from grieving. I think our life has been disrupted since Sept ember 6 (2018). I think it’s insensitive for him to say that,” Findley said.
