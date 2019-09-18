FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is getting more national publicity as he appears on the cover of the latest Sports Illustrated.
It’s the magazine’s “Money Issue.”
Under the photo of Prescott throwing a pass, it says, “STAR POWER: The “Unmatched Value of Being a Cowboy.”
In parenthesis it says, “Jerry’s Cash is Only the Start for Dak Prescott.”
Prescott and the Cowboys have yet to reach terms on a long-term contract.
The team has reached deals recently with running back Ezekiel Ellliott and linebacker Jaylon Smith.
In promoting its cover story on Twitter, Sports Illustrated tweeted, “For the past year, we’ve wondered how much Dak Prescott is worth to the Cowboys. But what is being a Cowboy worth to Dak?”
The Cowboys are 2-0 and are looking to stay undefeated this coming weekend against the rebuilding and 0-2 Miami Dolphins.
