



– The Dallas Police Association is defending its call for a delay in the Amber Guyger murder trial, set to begin Monday, September 23.

That call for a 30 to 60 day delay first reported Tuesday by CBS 11 was met with criticism from the family of the victim, Botham Jean.

The DPA raised this issue Wednesday morning to city leaders who are declining comment, including Mayor Eric Johnson.

But the call to delay the trial has been met with a sharp response.

Protests have already been organized to take outside Amber Guyger’s emotionally charged murder trial.

That has led the largest organization or Dallas officers to suggest delaying the trial until after the 24-day run of the State Fair which begins next week.

Dozens of officers will be assigned to security there and the Dallas Police Association believes it’s irresponsible of city and county leaders not to delay the trial.

That trial is over the shooting death of Botham Jean who Guyger claims was killed because she entered the wrong apartment in her building and thought he was an intruder.

The civil attorney for Jean’s family accused the DPA of caring more about recreation than justice.

Wednesday, Sgt. Mike Mata responded to that.

“This has nothing to do with economic growth or dollars coming to the city this has everything to do with Public safety and I have a responsibility speaking of the members of the Dallas Police Association and members of the Dallas Police Department to make it known that these are things that could happen,” said Sgt. Mata.

But Mata says he hopes he’s wrong.

“I hope we have a peaceful response but we as a police department and police association we have to plan for the worst and hope for the best,” he said. “I want hem to know to know that I made it known that we did try.”

Mata does not believe the trial will be delayed and there’s no indication from the judge that will happen.