DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department welcomed 82 new recruits on Wednesday, the largest recruiting class in the department’s history.

“This is evident of what teamwork can achieve,” said Major Irene Alanis of DPD’s personnel and support bureau. “There were many people working together to help with recruiting and hiring.”

DPD has stepped up its recruiting efforts, along with the mayor and city council’s three-year meet and confer agreement.

This agreement allowed police to negotiate a pay hike for new officers.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Major Alanis and the impeccable work her staff has done for the Dallas Police Department,” said Police Chief Reneé Hall. “We know there is still work to do, but the task couldn’t be in more capable hands as we work towards increasing the numbers.”

The majority of the recruits are from Texas and others are from California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico and Virginia.

There are 66 men, 16 women, 36 Caucasians, 21 Hispanics, 20 African Americans and five Asians.

In this class, women make up nearly 20% of the recruits. Alanis said the percent is proof that the unit’s initiative to hire more women in law enforcement is working.

“I am very proud of the diversity that we have attracted to our department,” said Alanis. “I want our department to be reflective of our city.”

Wednesday marks the first day of 36 weeks of academic and physical training for the recruits.