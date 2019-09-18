NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Humanscale is recalling more than 22,000 QuickStand lite work stations.
This recall involves QuickStand Lite height adjustable workstations for single or double computer monitor screens. The workstations have a keyboard platform and an adjustable arm. The workstations measure about 19.5 inches high and about 25.6 inches wide. The workstations were sold in black and white with gray trim.
The recalled workstation’s arm can break and cause the workstation to fall, posing a risk of injury. The firm has received 52 reports of the arm breaking, including 12 reports of minor injuries from the arm breaking and falling on consumers.
The workstations were sold at furniture stores nationwide and online at Humanscale.com, Fellowes.com and on other websites from January 2015 through November 2018 for about $600.
If you have one the the impacted products you can contact the company for a free repair kit. Call Humanscale toll-free at 855-319-0315 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday to Friday, email at QSLinquiry@humanscale.com or online at www.humanscale.com and click on Recall Information at the top of the page for more information.
