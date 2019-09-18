FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police have made an arrest in connection to a peewee football game shooting Saturday afternoon that started as a dispute between parents.
Holly Chanita, 39, was arrested for making a terroristic threat.
Police said Chanita called her son, who then showed up at the game and started shooting. The shooting happened at Eastern Hills High School at around 3:45 p.m. Officials said a woman was shot in the leg while the other victim was injured during the panic caused by the shooting.
The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fort Worth ISD said the victim who wasn’t shot was a 12-year-old child.
Fort Worth ISD said the incident happened during a private league football game that was using the school’s field.
