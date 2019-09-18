GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police arrested two teenagers in connection to a Tuesday shooting that left a woman and girl injured.
Garland Police responded to the report of numerous people fighting in the 3700 block of Easton Meadows. During this fight investigators believe three people pulled out handguns and began shooting.
Ja Ray Malik Hollywood, 17, and a 16-year-old male juvenile are now in custody at the Garland Detention Center.
Detectives said they shot the handguns, striking the victims in their lower extremities. The 14-year-old girl and 25-year-old woman are expected to recover.
One witness had just returned from school and told CBS 11 News people started running and ducking behind cars when the shots were fired.
“As I’m hearing gunshots, I’m swinging, trying to avoid them and I feel them going past me,” said Nae Williams. “I ducked under the car. I was so scared and shook, because I didn’t know what was going on.”
Hollywood and the juvenile are charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon each. Both are currently in the Garland Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are trying to determine the identity of the third subject involved.
