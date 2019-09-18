  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:4167022, Cowboys Defense, Dallas Cowboys, defensive end, DFW Sports, Football, NFL, player released, Stephen Jones, Taco Charlton

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys have parted ways with disgruntled defensive end Taco Charlton, according to multiple sources.

Charlton had not played a down in the first two games of the regular season.

Taco Charlton #97 of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the sidelines as the Cowboys take on the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Speaking to 105.3 The Fan, Jones said Charlton hasn’t seen action due to issues with his position flexibility and that they’ll continue work on his “one-sided” play.

Charlton wasn’t buying Jones’ answer to why he hasn’t played. “Free me,” he said in a now-deleted tweet along with an eyes emoji.

The Cowboys selected Charlton out of Michigan in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2017.  He was the 28th overall pick that year.

Charlton recorded one sack in the 2018 season.

 

Comments