FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys have parted ways with disgruntled defensive end Taco Charlton, according to multiple sources.
Charlton had not played a down in the first two games of the regular season.
Update: Taco is being released https://t.co/hpMJznVKXE
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2019
Speaking to 105.3 The Fan, Jones said Charlton hasn’t seen action due to issues with his position flexibility and that they’ll continue work on his “one-sided” play.
Charlton wasn’t buying Jones’ answer to why he hasn’t played. “Free me,” he said in a now-deleted tweet along with an eyes emoji.
The Cowboys selected Charlton out of Michigan in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2017. He was the 28th overall pick that year.
Charlton recorded one sack in the 2018 season.
