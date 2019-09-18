



– A new public service announcement from the nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise is grabbing the attention of parents across the country.

The video is titled “Back to School Essentials,” but it’s not about new school supplies.

The PSA depicts a school shooting situation, and shows how students and teachers can use everyday items to try to defend themselves in such an emergency.

It’s difficult to watch, but the creators hope their message gets across.

“This PSA is designed to evoke emotion that sparks serious conversations about prioritizing violence prevention in schools, rather than continually focusing on reactionary measures or practicing for violence that we ‘expect’ will happen,” co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise Mark Barden said in a written statement to CBS 11 News.

Barden lost his son Daniel in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook in 2012.

“In our video, we show the awful, painful reality that children across the country face as school shootings become more frequent. But we also make it clear that it doesn’t have to be this way: When we teach students to Know the Signs, and empower them to report warning signs to trusted adults, we can prevent school shootings and save lives.”

Sandy Hook Promise offers free training to schools across the country.

So far, more than 7.5 million people have taken part.

For more information about how to get involved, click here.

Here are some extra resources, including a checklist you can use to talk with kids about the warning signs of violence:

Know The Signs Brochure

Back-To-School Checklist

Discussion Strategies For Parents/Guardians