Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were arrested and more are being sought after they smashed a stolen van into a sports club in Plano to try and steal an ATM early Thursday morning, police say.
The incident happened at around 2 a.m. at the PSA2 Sports building on Seabrook Drive near Stadium Drive.
Police say the suspects used a van that was reported stolen to crash into the building in an attempt to steal an ATM inside. The suspects were unsuccessful.
According to police, officers arrived quickly and arrested two people who had fled the scene in another car. Police are also looking for three other suspects involved in the attempted theft.
Investigators remain at the scene and major damage can be see to the front of the building.
You must log in to post a comment.