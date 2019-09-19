FORT WORTH (HOODLINE) – Itching to get to know the newest businesses to open in Fort Worth? From a cafe known for its spicy ribs and fried chicken to a trampoline park, read on to see the latest outposts to make their debut around town.
Beirut Grill
Beirut Grill is a Mediterranean restaurant that’s located at 8650 Meadowbrook Blvd., Suite 154.
Menu items to try here include beef and lamb kebab skewers, pita wraps, hummus and tabbouleh salad.
The Cookshack
Stop by 500 University Drive and you’ll find The Cookshack, a new chicken shop and bar, offering sandwiches and more.
According to the business’ Facebook page, “The Cookshack celebrates heat — a tradition Texans know all too well.” The restaurant specializes in fried chicken and ribs with spice, but lets customers decide the level of heat.
Altitude Trampoline Park
Altitude Trampoline Park is a new jumping facility that’s located at 4728 Bryant Irvin Road.
This fresh arrival boasts 30,000 square feet of recreational space that contains numerous family-friendly activities and entertainment options, including extreme dodgeball, a trapeze, foam pit and multiple trampolines. In the words of the establishment’s Facebook page, “Altitude Trampoline Park is a fresh, new entertainment option in the Fort Worth area for families, groups and individuals to have active fun.”
