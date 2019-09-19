WATCHMemorial Service For Texas Tycoon T. Boone Pickens In Dallas
FORT WORTH (HOODLINE) – Itching to get to know the newest businesses to open in Fort Worth? From a cafe known for its spicy ribs and fried chicken to a trampoline park, read on to see the latest outposts to make their debut around town.

Beirut Grill

Photo: Vinny B./Yelp

Beirut Grill is a Mediterranean restaurant that’s located at 8650 Meadowbrook Blvd., Suite 154.

Menu items to try here include beef and lamb kebab skewers, pita wraps, hummus and tabbouleh salad.

The Cookshack

Photo: Chip B./Yelp

Stop by 500 University Drive and you’ll find The Cookshack, a new chicken shop and bar, offering sandwiches and more.

According to the business’ Facebook page, “The Cookshack celebrates heat — a tradition Texans know all too well.” The restaurant specializes in fried chicken and ribs with spice, but lets customers decide the level of heat.

Altitude Trampoline Park

Photo: Altitude Trampoline Park/Yelp

Altitude Trampoline Park is a new jumping facility that’s located at 4728 Bryant Irvin Road.

This fresh arrival boasts 30,000 square feet of recreational space that contains numerous family-friendly activities and entertainment options, including extreme dodgeball, a trapeze, foam pit and multiple trampolines. In the words of the establishment’s Facebook page, “Altitude Trampoline Park is a fresh, new entertainment option in the Fort Worth area for families, groups and individuals to have active fun.”

