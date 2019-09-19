



Kamp Fire

Photo: Kamp Fire/Yelp

Itching to learn about the newest restaurant and retail additions to Dallas? From an eatery specializing in Cambodian fare to a pizzeria, read on to see the latest hot spots to open for business near you.

Drive over to 460 N. Lamar St., Suite 200, in downtown Dallas’ West End Historic District and you’ll find Kamp Fire, a new Cambodian restaurant.

Items on the menu include Muon Gnot Sach (stuffed chicken wings), Sach Ko Jakak (Cambodian beef sticks) and Ka Thieu Phnom Penh, a rice noodle soup with Gulf Coast shrimp.

Speranza

Meander past 18204 Preston Road, Suite E-1, in North Dallas and you’ll find Speranza, an Italian bistro that serves pizza, pasta and more.

On the menu, look for an array of classic Italian dishes such as rigatoni pasta with spicy sausage, stuffed spinach ravioli with sun-dried tomatoes, chicken parmigiana, lasagna, fried calamari and a selection of pizzas.

Toller Patio

Photo: Lauren C./Yelp

Toller Patio is a cocktail bar and cafe that’s located at 3675 Ross Ave in East Dallas.

This new establishment features an extensive menu of cocktails, frozen drinks, beer, wine and other libations, in addition to assorted snacks like chicken wings, cheese fries, hummus, nachos, salads and sandwiches.

i Fratelli Pizza

Photo: i Fratelli Pizza/Yelp

i Fratelli Pizza is a pizza outlet with food delivery service, which recently opened its latest location at 1001 Ross Ave., Suite 122, in downtown Dallas’ West End Historic District.

First established in 1987 by four brothers and now with numerous locations across the Dallas region, i Fratelli Pizza is known for its quality pizzas made from freshly handcrafted dough and trustworthy delivery service.