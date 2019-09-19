WATCHMemorial Service For Texas Tycoon T. Boone Pickens In Dallas
The Tarrant County Medical Examiners Office confirmed Zain Fadhil passed away Thursday morning.

Around 4:30 p.m. September 15, police responded to a shooting call at a home in the 1400 block of Cloyne Drive, where they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head.

Arlington Police said the victim’s brother found an unsecured .22 caliber rifle at the home, didn’t realize it was real and shot his brother.

Adults and several children were reported to be at the home during the shooting.

The homeowners said they didn’t know the rifle was in the home, and didn’t purchase the weapon.

During further investigation, the victim’s teenaged brother claimed he bought the rifle used in the shooting.

