DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster for areas of Southeast Texas as the tropical system Imelda brought major floods and continues to drench the region. The Dallas and Fort Worth fire departments have also sent crews to assist.
The crews were sent to areas near Beaumont which have seen heavy rain and floods on streets and neighborhoods.
Fort Worth Fire tweeted that eight firefighters were deployed and that they helped with water evacuations overnight near Beaumont.
Fort Worth Firefighters deployed with Texas A&M Task Force 1 performing water evacuations overnight near Beaumont. 8 FWFD Firefighters continue to assist with flooding operations near the coast. pic.twitter.com/ICDGojvZ71
— Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) September 19, 2019
Dallas Fire-Rescue said it sent six firefighters and two boats to the area after receiving a request from Texas Task Force 1.
Homes, businesses and more continue to see flooding as the tropical system slowly moves north. It’s expected to continue through Thursday and into Friday.
Gov. Greg Abbott this morning declared a state of disaster for counties heavily affected by the Imelda.
“The State of Texas is working closely with local officials and emergency personnel to provide the resources they need to keep Texans safe from Tropical Storm Imelda,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank our first responders who are acting swiftly to help the communities that are facing this severe weather event. I urge all those in the path of this storm to take the necessary precautions and heed all warnings from local officials.”
North Texas is expected to see some the remnants of Imelda with chances of scattered storms and heavy downpours going into the weekend.
