DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Both mayors from Dallas and Miami bet their city’s best pies on Sunday’s Cowboys vs. Dolphins game.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said if the Miami Dolphins take the win, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and his council will receive a pecan pie from Emporium Pies. However, if the Cowboys win, Dallas city council will receive a key lime pie.

Johnson also took to Twitter to bet some Pecan Lodge barbecue with Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price on the SMU vs. TCU football game Saturday afternoon. But, if TCU wins, Johnson owes Price some Heim Barbecue.

The Cowboys will play against the Dolphins at AT&T Stadium Sunday at noon.

