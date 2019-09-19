DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Both mayors from Dallas and Miami bet their city’s best pies on Sunday’s Cowboys vs. Dolphins game.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said if the Miami Dolphins take the win, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and his council will receive a pecan pie from Emporium Pies. However, if the Cowboys win, Dallas city council will receive a key lime pie.
.@MiamiMayor has agreed to a friendly wager on Sunday’s game! If @dallascowboys win, he’s sending @CityOfDallas city council best key lime pie in @CityofMiami. If @MiamiDolphins win, his council gets pecan pie from @EmporiumPies courtesy of @DallasMayor! @dfwticket @GreatDonovan
— Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) September 19, 2019
Johnson also took to Twitter to bet some Pecan Lodge barbecue with Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price on the SMU vs. TCU football game Saturday afternoon. But, if TCU wins, Johnson owes Price some Heim Barbecue.
Ok, @NCAAFootball fans, @MayorBetsyPrice and I have struck a deal, courtesy of the genius that is @GreatDonovan: I bet Mayor Price some @PecanLodge that @SMU_Football would beat @TCUFootball & she bet me some @HeimBBQ the opposite would happen. Let’s #PonyUpDallas & get this W!
— Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) September 19, 2019
The Cowboys will play against the Dolphins at AT&T Stadium Sunday at noon.
