(CBSDFW.COM) – The death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs in North Texas on July 1, has led to the U.S. Drug and Enforcement Administration getting involved.
The autopsy released on August 30 revealed that Skaggs had fentanyl, oxycodone and ethanol in his system.
Now ESPN is reporting a source confirms the DEA is investigating where Skaggs got the drugs that were in his system.
Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his hotel room when the Angels were in town to play the Rangers.
He was scheduled to start against the Rangers on July 4.
A senior DEA official told ESPN said the agency “typically gets involved in fentanyl cases in an effort to track down the source of the drug.”
Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, has been linked to other high-profile drug-related deaths, including musicians Prince and Tom Petty.
When Skaggs’ autopsy report was released, his family vowed they would “not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them.”
No one on the Angels has been publicly identified as having been connected to Skaggs’ death, or as a target in the investigation, ESPN reported.
