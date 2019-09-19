Filed Under:Air Traffic, Airport, Dallas, delays, dfw, DFW airport, Imelda, love field, North Texas, plane, Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Love Field and DFW Airport are expecting arrival delays due to Imelda.

Because there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving at Love Field, there is an average of one hour and 43 minutes.

Diverted flights are also expected at DFW Thursday afternoon.

“We are working with our and our concessionaire partners to provide ongoing accommodations throughout the evening,” the airport stated on Twitter.

DFW is experiencing gate holds and taxi delays lasting 15 minutes or less.

