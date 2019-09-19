NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Love Field and DFW Airport are expecting arrival delays due to Imelda.
Because there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving at Love Field, there is an average of one hour and 43 minutes.
Diverted flights are also expected at DFW Thursday afternoon.
“We are working with our and our concessionaire partners to provide ongoing accommodations throughout the evening,” the airport stated on Twitter.
DFW is receiving diverted flights this afternoon due to impacts of #Imelda. We are working with our @TSA, @CBP and our concessionaire partners to provide ongoing accommodations throughout the evening. pic.twitter.com/hcNZxkUhs9
— DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) September 19, 2019
DFW is experiencing gate holds and taxi delays lasting 15 minutes or less.
You must log in to post a comment.