TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 58-year-old man from Wills Point, Texas has pleaded guilty to child pornography violations in the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown announced Thursday.
James Joseph Veeser pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell.
According to information presented in court, between January 2016 and January 2019, Veeser received child pornography using the internet and a computer, including three videos containing child pornography.
Veeser’s case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
He faces a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison.
