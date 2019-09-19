LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Ericsson Inc. will build a new manufacturing facility in Lewisville, Texas — creating more than 400 new jobs.
Ericsson provides communication and network equipment, software and services for network and business operations. The factory will be producing 5G Advanced Antenna System Radio Module products.
President and Head of Ericsson North America, Niklas Heuveldop, said the North Texas city is an ideal location for the factory.
“Lewisville, Texas is an ideal location for this showcase 5G factory of the future, demonstrating how 5G, IoT and AI will transform manufacturing, leading the way for increased investments and significant positive impact on sustainability and customer experience,” Heuveldop said.
Gov. Abbott said that the Texas economy is “firing on all cylinders” thanks to companies like Ericsson.
“I am proud that Ericsson has chosen Texas to expand its operations, and can assure them that as Governor, I will continue to promote pro-growth policies that reduce the heavy hand of government regulation and encourage expansion in the private sector,” Abbott said.
