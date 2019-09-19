Comments
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The 22-year-old Mansfield, Texas native suspected in a deadly shooting at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.
Terrell and his sister attended Mansfield High School.
A motive for the shooting in late April by Trystan Andrew Terrell has yet to be explained by authorities.
The shooting had people scrambling to find safe spaces and enduring a lengthy lockdown as officers secured the campus on the last day of classes.
According to records, Terrell’s father sold their home in Mansfield in 2014 before they moved to Charlotte.
About three years before they moved, Terrell’s mother, who worked for Mansfield ISD, died from breast cancer.
