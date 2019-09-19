Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, defensive end, DFW Sports, first round pick, miami dolphins, NFL, Taco Charlton


MIAMI (CBSDFW.COM)One day after being released by the Dallas Cowboys, defensive end Taco Charlton has been picked up by the Miami Dolphins, the Cowboys next opponent.

Defensive end Taco Charlton #97 of the Dallas Cowboys on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweeted Thursday afternoon, “Source: Taco Charlton has been claimed by the #Dolphins. A former first-rounder lands in Miami.

Charlton had not gotten into a regular season game in the first two weeks with the Cowboys and made it clear on Twitter he was not happy and wanted out.

He tweeted, “Free me,” on Monday and later deleted it.

Taco Charlton tweet before it was deleted

The Cowboys selected Charlton out of Michigan in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2017.

He was the 28th overall pick that year.

Charlton recorded one sack in the 2018 season.

 

