MIAMI (CBSDFW.COM) – One day after being released by the Dallas Cowboys, defensive end Taco Charlton has been picked up by the Miami Dolphins, the Cowboys next opponent.
Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweeted Thursday afternoon, “Source: Taco Charlton has been claimed by the #Dolphins. A former first-rounder lands in Miami.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2019
Charlton had not gotten into a regular season game in the first two weeks with the Cowboys and made it clear on Twitter he was not happy and wanted out.
He tweeted, “Free me,” on Monday and later deleted it.
The Cowboys selected Charlton out of Michigan in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2017.
He was the 28th overall pick that year.
Charlton recorded one sack in the 2018 season.
