FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The electricity is out at Fort Worth’s main animal shelter at 4900 Martin Street.
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control said they had additional staff get pets fed and outside to the play areas Friday morning.
The shelter decided to waive the adoption fees for Friday only, to help get some of the pets out of the shelter.
The fee-waived adoptions are good at all three adoption locations – Main Shelter, PetSmart Hulen and PetSmart Alliance.
It’s unclear when power is expected to be restored.
More to come.
