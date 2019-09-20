(CBS 11) – You may be thinking a blog about a highway is a bit of a departure from the normal Foote Files. But not really!
Route 66 was and is probably the most famous American highway ever built. It stretched nearly 2500 miles across the U.S. and was in existence from 1926 to 1985. It originated in Chicago, through Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona before it stopped in Santa Monica, California.
The highway became the subject of a network TV show called “Route 66” that ran on CBS from 1960-1964 starring Martin Milner (later of “Adam 12”) and George Maharis. Even the Ricardos and the Mertzes took Route 66 in an 1955 episode of “I Love Lucy” as they are driving to Los Angeles for Ricky’s feature film debut!
But there’s also a song about this iconic highway.
“(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66” was written in 1946 by songwriter Bobby Troup (who also starred with his wife Julie London in the NBC series, “Emergency”). Bing Crosby & The Andrew Sisters recorded this song in 1946.
It was later recorded by Chuck Berry, Glenn Frey, and even The Rolling Stones, to name a few. But today’s version is from Nat King Cole and his Trio. It was released on the Capitol Records label and running 2:57.
Enjoy!!
