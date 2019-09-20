DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The climate strike that took over parts of cities across the globe Friday included Dallas.
Marchers organized in the shadow of downtown to demand local and national leaders make changes now that do more to protect the environment.
Demonstrators gathered, chanted, walked across the Ron Kirk Bridge and participated in what they call a die in, symbolizing there’s no life on a dead planet.
“People need to wake up and see it’s happening and get on board and do something about it,” said Leslie Harris, a Dallas organizer.
Among the changes demonstrators from the University of Texas in Austin say they want to see is 100% renewable electricity in Texas by 2050 and for Austin to stop using fossil fuels by 2030.
From the East Coast to the West Coast, demonstrators had a similar message to see laws and policies change to protect the environment.
