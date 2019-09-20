FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials are giving a warning to parents after a possible exposure of typhoid fever at Talley Elementary School in Frisco this week. Officials also confirmed a case from a worker at a restaurant in McKinney.
On Friday, the Collin County Health Services confirmed a case of typhoid fever from a food service worker at Hat Creek Burger Co. at 3321 S. Custer Road. They said anyone who ate there between Aug. 19 and Aug. 22 may be at risk.
Health officials have not said if the confirmed case at the restaurant and possible exposure at the elementary school are related.
Officals said the illness is spread by bacteria going into the mouth and is usually acquired from international travel.
Symptoms include high fever, stomach pains, diarrhea, loss of appetite and sometimes a rash. Officials said they usually appear a week or two after exposure.
Officials at Talley Elementary said they will start taking extra measures to ensure a clean and disinfected environment such as wiping down all desks and tables and thoroughly cleaning restrooms and cafeterias.
“Frisco ISD and Talley Elementary take all health concerns seriously when the impact to educating our students in a healthy environment may be at risk,” Principal Jamie Peden said in a letter to parents.
Health officials recommend that people wash their hands thoroughly as a way to prevent the spread of typhoid fever.
