FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Michael Webb, the man accused of kidnapping an 8-year-old girl as she walked with her mother in Fort Worth’s Ryan Place neighborhood in May, has been indicted on three separate charges in Tarrant County.
Webb was indicted by the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office on one count of aggravated kidnapping, six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.
He also faces federal kidnapping charges.
In June, Webb, 51, entered a not guilty plea in federal court.
Webb allegedly admitted to maneuvering around the mother to grab the girl and raping her at a hotel in Forest Hill.
His federal trial is scheduled to begin next Tuesday, September 24.
