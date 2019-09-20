  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Rockwall-based Astrochef LLC., is recalling 11,475 pounds of frozen chicken pub style entrees labeled as beef pub style entrees due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen pub style entrees were produced on June 18, 2019.

(courtesy: Astrochef LLC.)

The 20-oz. retail cartons containing two portions of “Marie Callender’s PUB STYLE STEAK & ALE” bear establishment number “EST. 46299” on the product packaging.

The problem was discovered when Conagra Brands received consumer complaints reporting that the product was incorrectly labeled.

There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers should check both the exterior label and unboxed product to determine if they have the product. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

