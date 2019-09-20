LAJITAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Robert E. Lee statue that was removed from a Dallas city park, is on display again.
After being bought at auction in June by Addison attorney Ronald Holmes for $1.4 million, it was mounted on the putting green Thursday at Black Jack’s Crossing Golf Course near Big Bend National Park.
Holmes donated the statue to the golf course which is owned by Dallas billionaire Kelcy Warren.
Klyde Warren Park in Dallas is named after his son.
The city had the statue removed in September 2017.
It was among several Lee monuments around the U.S. that were removed from public view amid the fallout over racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.
W. Scott Beasley, the President of WSB Resorts and Clubs said of the statue in an email to CBS 11, “It arrived in Lajitas this past Monday afternoon. It was mounted on its new pediment yesterday (Thursday). It was donated to the resort and we could not be a more proud recipient.”
