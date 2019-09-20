  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:17-year-old, dfw, girl, missing, North Texas, Olivia Mathews, Parents, Tarrant County, teen, teenager, Texas, threat

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in the search for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Just before 6:15 p.m. Sept. 19, Olivia Mathews was picked up by two people in Edgecliff Village. The suspects were seen in a gold four-door Chevrolet — possibly a 2000-to-2004 Impala model — near the corner of Beechcreek Drive and Hazelnook Road.

Olivia Mathews (Courtesy: Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office)

While investigating, a possible threat to Mathew’s parents was revealed.

Mathews is described as a black female, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 102 pounds, with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts and white tennis shoes.

Olivia Mathews (Courtesy: Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office)

The gold Chevrolet has silver wheels and “significant damage” to the rear bumper on the driver’s side, officials said.

Courtesy: Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Comments