TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in the search for a missing 17-year-old girl.
Just before 6:15 p.m. Sept. 19, Olivia Mathews was picked up by two people in Edgecliff Village. The suspects were seen in a gold four-door Chevrolet — possibly a 2000-to-2004 Impala model — near the corner of Beechcreek Drive and Hazelnook Road.
While investigating, a possible threat to Mathew’s parents was revealed.
Mathews is described as a black female, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 102 pounds, with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts and white tennis shoes.
The gold Chevrolet has silver wheels and “significant damage” to the rear bumper on the driver’s side, officials said.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
