DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police have arrested and charged a man with murder for allegedly killing his fiancée.
Police said around noon someone called about a potential homicide in the 3100 block of Kappwood Court.
While officers were on their way, police dispatch received a second call from a man who said he had killed his fiancée.
When police got there, the suspect, Anton Thorp, 39, surrendered without incident and was detained by officers.
When they went inside the home, they found a woman who had been shot to death.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
