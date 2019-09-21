Comments
SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) — A 3-year-old boy from San Antonio has died after his family forgot he was in the car Saturday afternoon, police said.
Officers said the family returned home this afternoon and forgot the little boy in the car, and when they remembered and went out to get him — he was unresponsive.
The parents allegedly performed life-saving measures, but the child died at the scene. There’s been no word on how long he was in the car.
While police say they are continuing the investigation — they say it appears to be an accident.
