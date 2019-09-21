HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Charlie Brewer threw for 303 yards and a touchdown, Denzel Mims caught six passes for 102 yards and Baylor held on to beat Rice 21-13 on Saturday night.
Brewer threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Chris Platt with five minutes left in the second quarter, and ran for a 25-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left in the first half as the Bears built a 21-3 halftime lead. Brewer finished 20 of 27 and rushed 12 times for 58 yards.
Platt finished with 85 yards with the touchdown on five catches. Josh Fleeks put Baylor on the board with three minutes left in the first quarter. Baylor outgained Rice 427-242.
Wiley Green finished 13-of-23 passing for 128 yards in his return after missing last week with a neck injury. Tom Stewart was 5 of 8 for 50 yards and rushed for a 21-yard touchdown with 8:42 left in the fourth quarter to pull Rice within eight. Brad Rozner caught seven passes for 100 yards for the Owls.
The Owls had the ball and a chance to tie with three minutes left in the game, but two sacks ended the drive. The Bears iced the game with a 13-yard pass from Brewer to Mims with a minute left for a first down.
The Bears now have a 3-0 record while the Owls are 0-4.
