DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is hospitalized after a shooting occurred at the Duncanville Fieldhouse Sunday afternoon.
Police said just before 5 p.m. Sept. 22, a domestic violence incident took place at the multi-use facility located at 1700 S. Main St. The suspect shot one person, who was shortly transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Officials said the shooter — whose identity has not been released — is cooperating with officers and is in custody.
The Fieldhouse is closed until further notice and the incident is under investigation.
