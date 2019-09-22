DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — At least two peaceful gatherings are planned for tomorrow morning ahead of the Amber Guyger trial in Dallas — both are expected to take place outside the Frank Crowley Courts building.

​

Faith leaders and activists close to Botham Jean’s family are hosting the gatherings.

Next Generation Action Network activist Dominique Alexander said they have been waiting a whole year for this moment.

“At ​the end of the day, we’re just trying to make sure that everybody has all of the avenues on how they can get involved,” ​Alexander said.

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday morning, a prayer circle will take place outside the building led by local faith leaders. After that, a “Solidarity of Peace for Botham Jean” rally. ​

​

“One of the things that we want to be is very strong for that family,” Alexander said.

​Minister Jon W. Morrison of Cedar Crest Church of Christ said they want to really honor Jean and the “God he served.”

“We want to emphasize — again in the spirit of Botham — the heart of having peaceful dialogue and peaceful demonstrations,” Morrison said.

And knowing that this is a high-profile trial, there will be increased law enforcement and tighter screening of those coming and going.

“Anytime there’s a trial this big, it’s a high-profile trial. The sheriff’s office is committed to making sure everyone is safe,” ​Raul Reyna of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said.

Multiple metal detectors have been moved to the 7th floor — where the trial will take place — to ensure there are no disruptions when testimony begins. ​

​

“Community members will be there,” Alexander said. “We’ll be taking shifts. People will keep a continued presence in the courthouse during this time.” ​

​

The trial is expected to last at least two weeks. ​Activists say they’ll have weekly meetings to give the community updates. ​

Those attending tomorrow’s gatherings are being told to consider using public transit or ride-sharing companies since the downtown area is expected to be more congested than usual. ​