DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The family of Botham Jean — the unarmed man who was shot in his apartment by a Dallas police officer last year — says the shooting was not an accident or a mistake. They call it a crime.

And Sunday — one day before the start of the trial — Jean’s family went to church, wearing red in remembrance.

But in the middle of them was the woman in blue, Jean’s mother Allison, receiving comfort and prayer.

Allison and the rest of her family — here from the island nation of St. Lucia — were wrapped in a sea of support in an Oak Cliff church connected to Jean.

And Cedar Crest Church of Christ leader Jonathan Morrison offered one message.

“Whatever the outcome of this case is, we’ve said many times, we want the truth to prevail, transparency and at the end of the day we want justice,” Morrison said.

Former DPD officer Amber Guyger said she thought she was entering her own apartment unit the night she shot and killed Jean. His family has advocated for Guyger to be prosecuted for murder.

Jean’s sister, Alyssa Findley, said her family is seeking justice for him.

“I think justice looks like his killer to be found guilty of murder, so we can move on… So we can focus on grieving and continuing his legacy through the foundation,” Findley said.

As Jean was a song leader at his former church, his father Bertram led Sunday’s service, remembering what he says his son exemplified.

“Trust in God, he will be by your side. Just the memory of Botham and what he stood for. Today — if he was alive — I know he would be singing,” Bertram said.