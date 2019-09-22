FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) — Carly Beatty, the Texas A&M student who was struck by a suspected drunk driver earlier this month, died Sunday morning.
Police said around 2 a.m. Sept. 14, a vehicle struck Beatty near an intersection and then left the scene without rendering aid. Officers later found the vehicle and the driver, 17-year-old Pedro Puga, who was eventually taken into custody after a short foot chase.
Puga was arrested and charged with intoxication assault, failure to stop and render aid and evading arrest.
In a statement released by Beatty’s family, it was said that the 19-year-old sophomore was walking home from a friend’s house with her roommates when she was struck. And after extensive life-saving efforts, she “lost her fight to recover.”
As we look to the heavens, we know that Carly’s life has touched many. A kind and generous girl, loved by her family including mom, dad, and two older brothers growing up in Frisco, Texas, as well as her extended family and friends. She enjoyed her church, her sorority Kappa Delta, and being a staff member for the Freshman Leadership Organization (“FLOC”) at A&M. Her love for animals caused her to rescue many homeless pets, volunteer at the SPCA, and study veterinary science at A&M. Carly’s joyful and loving spirit will be missed by many.
Beatty’s memorial service date and time have not been announced at this time.
