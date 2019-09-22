Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for shooting and injuring a transgender female Friday night.
The incident — which police are calling a hate crime — occurred just after 11 p.m. Sept. 20, at 11000 Dennis Rd. in northwest Dallas. The victim told officers the suspect pulled alongside her in his vehicle, yelled several slurs and hit her multiple times in the chest and arm.
The suspect is described as a Latin male, who was seen driving a late model 4-door Chevrolet truck with large aftermarket rims.
Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to contact Det. Yeric at 214-283-4803.
