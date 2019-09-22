ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In the blowout 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins, the Dallas Cowboys running game helped put the game away and showed positive signs for the offense to take some pressure off their star player.
For the first time since 1998, the Cowboys had two running backs run for over 100 yards each in a game.
Ezekiel Elliott had 125 yards rushing and rookie Tony Pollard added 103 rushing yards and a touchdown.
First touchdown as a 🤠
With this TD run @tp__5 also has his 1st career 100-yard rushing game! #MIAvsDAL | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/6x76yUvHAr
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 22, 2019
The last time this happened was when Emmitt Smith and Chris Warren ran for over 100 yards each against the Washington Redskins in October 1998.
Sunday’s running show appeared to shine a light on the Cowboys’ balanced attack on offense as they start the season 3-0.
The team looks to carry this momentum into next Sunday’s game at the New Orlean Saints.
You must log in to post a comment.