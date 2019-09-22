ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Arlington Police Department is investigating after a woman reported a sexual assault in a park Saturday.
Around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21, police responded to the woman’s call on one of the trails at Crystal Canyon Natural Area Park in the 1000 block of Brown Boulevard. She told officers she was approached from behind by a male suspect displaying a handgun.
The woman described the suspect as a light-skinned black male, approximately 25-years-old, with a goatee and mole below his eyes. She further described seeing a tattoo on top of the suspect’s right hand that extended beyond his wrist. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black basketball shorts and was in possession of a cellphone that is believed to be a red Apple iPhone with no case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Szatkowski at 817-459-5580. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.
