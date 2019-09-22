ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys started off slow but took care of business on Sunday by downing the lowly Miami Dolphins 31-6.

It may not seem like it, but the score was only 10-6 at halftime. Then the Cowboys turned on their motors to put the game away.

Quarterback Dak Prescott also had himself a slow start in the first half with the only touchdown being a five-yard pass to receiver Amari Cooper. He also had one interception.

Prescott quickly turned things around by leading the offense to two more touchdowns in the second half with another touchdown to Cooper and by running one in himself from eight yards out. He finished the game with 246 passing yards.

Cooper led receivers with six catches for 88 yards and the two scores. Besides him, the receiving corp was relatively quiet with the absence of up-and-comer Michael Gallup.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott had himself a good game with 125 yards but no score.

Rookie running back Tony Pollard also got in on the blowout win with 103 rushing yards and a touchdown run.

This was the first time since 1998 that the Cowboys had two running backs go for 100+ rushing yards each.

The Dallas defense kept the Dolphins at bay most of the game by allowing only two field goals to an offense led by new starting quarterback Josh Rosen.

Making his first start since being traded from the Dolphins, defensive end Robert Quinn had three tackles and a sack.

On the Miami side, former Cowboys Allen Hurns and Taco Charlton made their debuts against their former team.

However, Hurns’ return to AT&T Stadium was cut short after he was hit hard by safety Jeff Heath. Hurns left the game with a concussion and did not return.

Charlton, who was cut by the Cowboys last week, had two tackles and a sack.

Despite the win, the Cowboys were plagued with penalties throughout the game. The team picked up eight penalties for 100 yards.

The Cowboys are now 3-0 to start the season and will now get ready to face the Saints in New Orleans next Sunday.