OAKLAND, California (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Willie Calhoun hit two of Texas’ five homers and the Rangers slowed the Oakland Athletics’ wild-card push with an 8-3 victory Sunday.

The A’s had won 10 of 11 but couldn’t stretch their two-game lead over Tampa Bay for the top AL wild card. The Rays fell to the Boston Red Sox 7-4 earlier Sunday.

Texas ended a seven-game skid. Shin-Soo Choo, Elvis Andrus and Nomar Mazara all went deep to help the Rangers salvage the final game of their last road trip this season. Three of the five home runs came on first pitches, helping Texas avoid its first winless multicity trip since 1991.

Jurickson Profar had three hits and an RBI for the A’s. Marcus Semien doubled twice.

Oakland starter Tanner Roark (10-9) took a three-game winning streak into the day but fell behind early after Choo belted his first pitch 461 feet to center field. The ball landed in the seats above a row of luxury suites. Only A’s first baseman Matt Olson and Angels slugger Mike Trout have reached that area this season.

Calhoun homered to right two batters later, and Andrus’ two-run drive to left made it 4-0.

Calhoun connected off Roark again in the third for his 20th home run. It’s the second career multihome run game for Calhoun, who grew up about 35 miles northeast of Oakland.

Roark allowed five runs and six hits in three innings, and the A’s lost their final regular season home game for the second straight season.

Texas scored twice off A.J. Puk in the fourth before Mazara hit a first-pitch home run off Ryan Buchter leading off the fifth.

The Rangers are now 75-81 and will play the Red Sox Tuesday evening at 7:05 p.m.

