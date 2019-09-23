Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash on I-30 in Dallas that involved an 18-wheeler has left one person dead and authorities say the victim was a pedestrian.
The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-30 near Beckley Avenue.
Authorities are still investigating what exactly happened and what may have caused the crash but say a pedestrian was killed as a result. Authorities haven’t said where the victim was at the time of the crash.
The eastbound lanes in the area are shut down as crews clean up fuel that spilled from the 18-wheeler.
There have been no other reported injuries.
