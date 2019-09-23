ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police released a composite sketch Monday evening of a sexual assault suspect.
A woman reported she was sexually assaulted in the Canyon Natural Area Park in the 1000 block of Brown Boulevard on Saturday around 10:30 a.m.
She told officers she was approached from behind by a male suspect displaying a handgun.
The woman described the suspect as a light-skinned black man, approximately 25-years-old, with a goatee and mole below his eyes. She further described seeing a tattoo on top of the suspect’s right hand that extended beyond his wrist. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black basketball shorts and was in possession of a cellphone that is believed to be a red Apple iPhone with no case.
Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson said police need the public’s help identifying the suspect.
Anyone with information can contact Det. Szatkowski at 817-459-5580.
Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.
