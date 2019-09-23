WATCHAmber Guyger Murder Trial
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It is a song that makes kids smile and some adults who’ve heard it too many times roll their eyes, but “Baby Shark” was apparently just what the doctor ordered for an injured 3-year-old girl.

Katelyn Lyman had to go to the emergency room for six stitches after hitting her chin on a window sill at her home in July.

To distract her while getting those stitches, her nurses and her mother sang “Baby Shark” in the ER.

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center just shared the video that was shot by Katelyn’s father on his cell phone.

Katelyn Lyman (courtesy: Lyman family)

Young Katelyn is now doing just fine.

 

