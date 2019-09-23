GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Granbury Police said Monday the body of a boater who went overboard Saturday night in Lake Granbury has been recovered.
Police say Donald Zimmerman, 45, of Dallas, was boating with friends when he somehow ended up in the water and never surfaced.
Brazos River Authority and Game Wardens had been searching for him since Saturday night.
Former Granbury City Councilman Gary Couch owns the boat and according to the Hood County News, was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated.
Texas Game Warden tweeted Monday afternoon, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the missing man, who has now been recovered from Lake Granbury. We appreciate working with all our fellow first responders.”
— Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) September 23, 2019
Authorities say there is no reason to believe Zimmerman’s death is anything other than an accident.
