WATCHAmber Guyger Murder Trial
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:April Rayford, dallas police, DFW News, Missing person, missing teen

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police say a 15-year-old girl who went missing Monday morning “may be a danger to herself and others.”

Police said April Rayford was last seen around 8:15 a.m. walking in the 700 block of St. Paul Street.

April Rayford (Dallas Police)

Police describe her this way:

Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6” tall and weighs 150 pounds. Ms. Rayford was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

If anyone has any information about where Rayford is, they are asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

Comments