DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police say a 15-year-old girl who went missing Monday morning “may be a danger to herself and others.”
Police said April Rayford was last seen around 8:15 a.m. walking in the 700 block of St. Paul Street.
Police describe her this way:
Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6” tall and weighs 150 pounds. Ms. Rayford was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.
If anyone has any information about where Rayford is, they are asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.
