DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With The State Fair of Texas opening Friday, the Dallas Police Department is reminding the tens of thousands sure to attend, how to stay safe.

Besides not overindulging on fried food, there are about a dozen tips police and the State Fair of Texas are passing along.

They are as follows:

· To avoid traffic during big events, ride the Dart Rail.

· Take a photo of your child when you first arrive. If they get lost or separated, you will have a current photo to show officers.

· If you lose or find property, be sure to go to the lost and found. It is located inside the State Fair of Texas.

· Officers will be in police stands and walking throughout the State Fair. If you see something, say something. Report suspicious bags or packages to officers.

· Prevent auto theft and break-ins at the State Fair of Texas by Locking your car, Taking your items with you, and Hiding those items you can’t take. Be Proactive!

· Have a meeting place picked out in case you get separated from your party. Big Tex Circle is a recommended spot.

· Be sure to have your mobile devices charged.

· Make sure your child knows your name and phone number in case they get lost.

· Let your kids know it’s okay to ask an officer for help if they do get separated from you.

· There will be lots to do and see at the State Fair. Plan accordingly and wear comfortable shoes. Check the weather so that you can dress appropriately.

· Remember, if drinking alcoholic beverages, drink responsibly. We want to make sure everyone have a good time and get home safe.