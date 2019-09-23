WATCHAmber Guyger Murder Trial
Filed Under:Andre Emmett, Basketball, bullet, Dallas, dead, DFW News, gun, NBA, player, RIP

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former NBA player Andre Emmett, who played two seasons with the Nets and Grizzlies, was killed Monday morning in Dallas, his family confirmed.

Emmett’s body was found by a passerby at 2:30 a.m. on the side of the street at 1800 N Prairie Avenue, near Munger Avenue.

Dallas Fire Rescue arrived and observed Emmett had a gunshot wound. They transported the 37-year-old to a local hospital where he died.

Emmett was a father.

He played at Texas Tech and was No. 36 pick in 2004 draft.

The investigation ongoing and there are no suspects in custody.

 

 

