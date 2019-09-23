DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former NBA player Andre Emmett, who played two seasons with the Nets and Grizzlies, was killed Monday morning in Dallas, his family confirmed.
Emmett’s body was found by a passerby at 2:30 a.m. on the side of the street at 1800 N Prairie Avenue, near Munger Avenue.
Dallas Fire Rescue arrived and observed Emmett had a gunshot wound. They transported the 37-year-old to a local hospital where he died.
The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett. Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around. pic.twitter.com/QoNJ7NH2k0
— BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) September 23, 2019
Emmett was a father.
He played at Texas Tech and was No. 36 pick in 2004 draft.
The investigation ongoing and there are no suspects in custody.
