DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Testimony began in the murder trial of former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger on Monday.

During the prosecution’s opening statements, the jury learned Botham Jean’s door was unlocked and Guyger was on the phone with her patrol partner minutes before the shooting.

Prosecutors revealed she had been engaging in a relationship with and was calling and texting most of that evening before she went to what she thought was her apartment, but instead went to Botham Jean’s apartment and shot and killed him, thinking he was an intruder.

Prosecutors described the last moments of Jean’s life inside his apartment on the night Guyger walked through his unlocked door.

“He was doing no harm to anybody which was his way,” said prosecutor Jason Hermus. “He was sitting in his living room in shorts and a T-shirt watching TV, eating a bowl of ice cream.”

Guyger claimed she mistakenly walked into the wrong apartment one floor above her own after finishing a long patrol shift.

But prosecutors told the jury she should have noticed Jean’s red doormat outside or the smell of marijuana he had been smoking.

They told the jury her claim of self defense doesn’t hold up especially the way she handled the moments before she opened fire.

“She doesn’t one time say he was coming at me, she doesn’t one time say he had a weapon, she doesn’t one time say he was scaring me, he made me fear for my life, none of that,” said Hermus.

Guyger’s defense attorney told the jury the confusing layout of the South Side Flats led Guyger down a hallway identical to hers and that 46 tenants had previously reported walking to the wrong apartment.

Robert Rodgers told the jury Guyger will testify during the trial and that an innocent mistake doesn’t qualify as an evil act.

“Amber Guyger firmly and reasonably believed she was in her own apartment,” said Rodgers. “Amber Guyger firmly and reasonably believed that she had confronted an intruder in her apartment. Amber Guyger firmly and reasonably believe that she had no choice she had options but to use her gun.”

Botham Jean’s sister Allisa Findley was the first prosecution witness who started the trial talking about her family’s emotional loss they still can’t accept.

“I miss him everyday single day,” said Findley. “Being in Dallas, it’s hard that he’s not here.”

Defense attorneys say the Guyger was on mental autopilot that night and not paying attention to the floor she was on.

They attribute what happened to an unfortunate set of circumstances that don’t add up to a crime.

The jury is made up of eight women and four men.

Five of the jurors are black, four are Hispanic, two are white and one is Asian.

If convicted of murder, Guyger faces up to life in prison.